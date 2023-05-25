USFL Odds: USFL Breakers: Odds Forecast, Selection, and Viewing Guide

The Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers Set for Crucial USFL South Division Matchup

The Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers are tied at the top of the USFL South Division standings as they head into their matchup. Both teams need a win to maintain their playoff chances, making this game crucial for both sides. In this article, we will preview the Stallions-Breakers matchup, provide a prediction and pick, and share how to watch the game.

USFL Odds: Stallions-Breakers Odds

The USFL odds for this game, provided by FanDuel, are as follows:

Birmingham Stallions: -1.5 (-110)

New Orleans Breakers: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

How to Watch Stallions vs. Breakers

The game will be televised on Fox and can be streamed on the Fox Sports App. The game kicks off at 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT. Fans can also watch USFL games live with a free trial of fuboTV.

Why The Stallions Could Cover The Spread

The Stallions boast a strong defensive unit, holding five of their six opponents to under twenty points. They are third in the league in points allowed per game, showcasing their bend-but-not-break style of defense. Additionally, they have the best punter in the league in Colby Wadman, who averages 39.7 yards per punt.

On the offensive side, Alex McGough leads the USFL in points scored and passing touchdowns this season. He has thrown 12 touchdown passes, four more than second place in the league, and has completed 67.7% of his passes for 1,105 yards. McGough is also a dual threat, with 296 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns this season. C.J. Marable provides support in the backfield, running for 294 yards and a touchdown this season.

Why The Breakers Could Cover The Spread

The Breakers started the season strong, scoring 125 points in their first four games and jumping out to a 4-0 record. However, they have since struggled to score, putting up just 20 points combined in their last two games. Quarterback McCleon Bethel-Thompson leads the offense with 1,512 passing yards and eight touchdowns, but he has struggled in the last two games. Wide receiver Sage Surratt leads the USFL with 411 receiving yards but has only one touchdown. Running back Wes Hillis, who leads the USFL in rushing yards with 500 and is second in rushing touchdowns at eight, will need to step up to help the Breakers offense.

Final Stallions-Breakers Prediction & Pick

Despite the Breakers’ strong start to the season, their recent offensive struggles and the Stallions’ solid defense make the Stallions the favorites in this matchup. We predict the Stallions to cover the spread and win this game.

Final Stallions-Breakers Prediction & Pick: Stallions -1.5 (-110)

