“USFL Week 7 Top Plays”: The Best 10 Plays of Week 7 in the 2023 USFL Season

Week 7 of the USFL season was full of excitement and close games, with four matchups coming down to the wire. The week produced several thrilling highlights, and here are the top 10 plays from the week:

Manny Bunch, S, Houston Gamblers: The Gamblers started the game strong when Bunch intercepted Memphis Showboats quarterback Cole Kelley on the first play of the game, helping spark a field goal drive for Houston. Bryan Mills, CB, Birmingham Stallions: After going three-and-out on a second-quarter drive against the New Orleans Breakers, Mills got the ball back on the punt. He pounced on the loose ball after it went off the Breakers’ Jarey Elder and did a backflip after the play. Birmingham turned the heads-up play into a field goal en route to victory. Alonzo Moore, WR, New Jersey Generals: Down 12-3 in the third quarter, Moore gave the Generals some life when he boxed out the Michigan Panthers secondary for a contested touchdown reception near the pylon. Quentin Poling, LB, Birmingham Stallions: Poling went past the Breakers offensive line on a second-quarter passing down and emphatically sacked quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who was airborne. Isiah Hennie, WR, Pittsburgh Maulers: The Maulers extended their first-half lead when Hennie got both feet in bounds in the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown. Stanford Samuels III, CB, Philadelphia Stars: Maulers fullback Mason Stokke bobbled the pass from quarterback Troy Williams in the middle of the field, and Samuels was able to reel in the floating ball and run it back into Pittsburgh territory. Derrick Dillon, WR, Memphis Showboats: Dillon moved the sticks for Memphis with a reception, bounced off a pair of tackles, and thundered his way into the end zone for the go-ahead and eventual game-winning touchdown. Isiah Hennie, WR, Pittsburgh Maulers: Down 10 with 2:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, Pittsburgh needed a spark to get back in the game. Hennie gave the Maulers that juice by returning a punt 69 yards to the Stars’ 1-yard line. Pittsburgh punched the ball into the end zone on the next down. Joe Walker, WR, Michigan Panthers: Michigan quarterback Josh Love got rid of a fourth-quarter pass right before being hit, and Walker absorbed three hits and picked up the first down. Then, he ran through New Jersey’s defense for a 68-yard touchdown. Josh Simmons, WR, Pittsburgh Maulers: Simmons ran a kickoff out 88 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter of an entertaining and chaotic game between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. This came after Terry Wright returned the previous kickoff to the Maulers’ 37-yard line for the Stars.

In conclusion, Week 7 of the USFL season featured some thrilling games and moments. From interceptions and sacks to contested touchdown receptions and punt returns, there was no shortage of excitement on the field. The top 10 plays from the week showcased the talent and determination of the league’s players and left fans eagerly anticipating what’s to come in the remainder of the season.

News Source : FOX Sports

Source Link :Top 10 plays from Week 7 of 2023 USFL season/