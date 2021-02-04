Usha Singh Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Usha Singh has Died.

Usha Singh has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

A confrontation at the Strathcona Park homeless camp after the arrest of a suspected killer nearby has renewed calls for urgent action to clean up the park and weed out the criminal element living among the vulnerable community. Police announced the arrest of two men on Wednesday, a day after Usha Singh, 78, died from injuries sustained in a violent home invasion on SUnday.

Source: Vancouver senior dies of injuries suffered in violent home invasion | Vancouver Sun

