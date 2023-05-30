USMNT interim manager: Respected Colleagues Acknowledge B.J. Callaghan, the USMNT’s New Interim Manager

B.J. Callaghan, a former U.S. men’s national team scout, has been named interim head coach for this summer’s Nations League finals and Gold Cup, replacing former interim manager Anthony Hudson, who has stepped down to accept a job coaching in the Persian Gulf. Callaghan, who joined the team in 2019 after working at the Philadelphia Union, is one of the longest-serving coaches on the staff but is not well-known to the general public. However, those who have worked with him describe him as an incredibly hard-working, loyal, and tactically astute coach who understands the game and what certain games need. Callaghan’s understanding of the USMNT’s game model under Gregg Berhalter is strong, having been an active part of its development and progression over the last four years.

Callaghan will face a major test in leading the group this summer, defending both of their CONCACAF titles. The USMNT won the inaugural Nations League final in 2021 and are defending their title. From there, Callaghan will lead the group at the Gold Cup, again as defending champions. His first game in charge is against heated rival Mexico in the semifinal of the Nations League on June 15. These are games of consequence right away, and the latter may be the more difficult task in that it’s not just a two-game tournament, but rather a month-long grind.

Colleagues said Callaghan is adept across numerous key phases as a coach. His tactical mind is sharp, he can organize and execute training sessions at a high level, and he is also a positive influence on locker-room culture. Callaghan’s responsibility of managing the team in its first major competitions of this new World Cup cycle will fall to a second interim manager until U.S. Soccer hires a full-time coach by August.

Callaghan is close with several players in the pool, having maintained individual connections with a group of players during the last four years. He is well-positioned to have success, and there is little doubt the players will be ready to play for him. Callaghan is being required to take over at this juncture due to the timeline on which U.S. Soccer is operating. The coaching carousel in global football is underway, which is why Hudson took a full-time opportunity with his contract expiring on August 1.

Until a permanent head coach is hired by U.S. Soccer, Callaghan will be leading the team in its first major competitions of this new World Cup cycle. He is set to preside over the senior U.S. debut of striker Folarin Balogun, who is eligible for selection for the first time after FIFA this month approved his one-time switch to represent the United States. With a week and a half before Callaghan’s first match in charge, the USMNT’s Nations League roster will be announced Thursday, and the team is expected to be ready to defend their titles under Callaghan’s leadership.

B.J. Callaghan background USMNT interim manager B.J. Callaghan coaching experience Colleagues’ opinions of B.J. Callaghan B.J. Callaghan’s approach to coaching

News Source : Paul Tenorio,Tom Bogert

Source Link :Who is B.J. Callaghan? USMNT’s new interim manager has colleagues’ respect/