USS Mannert L. Abele SEO keyword: WWII destroyer news today : US Navy Identifies Wrecked Website as Destroyer USS Mannert L. Abele (DD 733) from World War II

US Navy Discovers Wrecked Website Belonging to WWII Destroyer USS Mannert L. Abele (DD 733) today 2023.

The Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC) has confirmed the identity of the Mannert L. Abele, a US destroyer sunk by a Japanese suicide rocket bomb on 12 April 1945. The underwater archaeology branch of the NHHC used data from Tim Taylor and his Lost 52 Project group to confirm the destroyer’s location and identity. The wreck is a US sunken military craft protected by US law and is under the jurisdiction of the Department of the Navy. The wreckage is also a war grave and should be respected as such, the NHHC said.

News Source : News Greg

