“USS Mannert L. Abele wreck site” today : US Navy Identifies Wreck Site as Destroyer USS Mannert L. Abele (DD 733) from World War Two

US Navy Identifies Wreck Site of World War II Destroyer USS Mannert L. Abele (DD 733) today 2023.

The US Navy has identified the final resting place of the destroyer Mannert L. Abele, the first US warship sunk by a Japanese suicide rocket bomb on 12 April 1945. The vessel was discovered by the US Naval History and Heritage Command’s Underwater Archaeology Branch using information from explorer Tim Taylor’s “Lost 52 Project”. The Mannert L. Abele is a US sunken military craft protected by US law, and while non-intrusive activities are allowed, any activity that may disturb the site must be coordinated with NHHC and authorised by a relevant permitting programme.

News Source : News Pokk

USS Mannert L. Abele World War Two destroyer United States Navy Wreck site identification News stories