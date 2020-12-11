Ustad Rahnaward Zaryab Death -Dead – Obituary : Ustad Rahnaward Zaryab; Afghanistan’s most celebrated novelist & writer has Died .
Ustad Rahnaward Zaryab; Afghanistan’s most celebrated novelist & writer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.
Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Ustad Rahnaward Zaryab; Afghanistan’s most celebrated novelist & writer. My thoughts & prayers with his family & friends. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/dZsNaQL0XE
— Dr Mujib Rahimi (@MujibRahimi) December 11, 2020
Dr Mujib Rahimi @MujibRahimi Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Ustad Rahnaward Zaryab; Afghanistan’s most celebrated novelist & writer. My thoughts & prayers with his family & friends. May his soul rest in peace.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.