Utah college student overcomes paralysis to climb Mount Hood

Vishal Shukla : Utah college student relearns to walk and climbs peak after paralysis

A Utah college student who was left paralyzed from the neck down after a bodysurfing accident in California has relearned how to walk and climbed the tallest peak in Oregon. Vishal Shukla, a 23-year-old at Southern Utah University, was told after surgery that he was not expected to be able to walk again. However, after 14 months of rigorous physical and mental training, he has defied the odds and achieved the feat. Shukla credits his progress to the teams at Intermountain Health in Murray, Utah, and physical therapists at Neuroworx in Sandy, Utah. He has also used his journey to give back to one of the places that helped him recover by fundraising for families at Neuroworx who might not be able to afford the care they need. Donations to his cause can be made on his GoFundMe page.

