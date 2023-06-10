Utah couple Heather and Dustin Preece die in murder-suicide

Dustin Preece : Utah couple, Dustin and Heather Preece, die in murder-suicide at their home on Wapiti Loop

In Utah, a murder-suicide occurred where a husband and wife were found dead by their 16-year-old daughter in their Hyrum home. Heather Preece, 37, and Dustin Preece, 38, were shot to death by Dustin Preece before he took his own life. The Cache County Sheriff’s Office confirmed this as an apparent murder-suicide after reviewing evidence and consulting with the Medical Examiner. The family has requested privacy during this time, and the county victims’ advocates are providing support to the daughter and family. There is no known motive for the crime, and the small community has been shocked by the violence. Dustin Preece served on the board of his local HOA and was known to be a friendly and active member of the community.

Read Full story : Dustin Preece killed his wife then killed himself in Utah /

News Source : Law & Crime

Utah murder-suicide Domestic violence tragedy Dustin Preece case Marriage ending in tragedy Mental illness and domestic violence.