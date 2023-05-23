Utah man Jeremy Bailey confesses to killing family and pets in murder-suicide plot

Jeremy Bailey : Utah man Jeremy Bailey confesses to killing wife and in-laws in murder-suicide plot

A man in Utah, Jeremy Bailey, has confessed to killing his wife, her parents, and three of their four family dogs in what he claims was a “murder-suicide.” Bailey allegedly called the police approximately 20 minutes after committing the murders and expressed his desire to receive the death penalty. He has been charged with three counts each of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and aggravated cruelty to animals. Bailey also reportedly told authorities that he wants to be executed via firing squad. The motive for the murders has not yet been determined.

News Source : Marvin Ang

