Utah Man Maxwell Roberts Found Deceased in Martin County: Obituary

Maxwell Roberts Obituary

Maxwell Roberts, a Utah man who was reported missing, has been found dead in Martin County. He was 29 years old.

Roberts was last seen on July 23, 2021, in Helper, Utah. His family reported him missing the following day after he failed to return home. A search was launched by local authorities and volunteers, but no leads were found until his body was discovered in Martin County.

The cause of death has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing. Roberts’ family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

Maxwell Roberts was known for his love of the outdoors and his adventurous spirit. He was an avid hiker and enjoyed exploring the mountains of Utah. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Rest in peace, Maxwell Roberts.

