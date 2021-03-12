utah mother dies after 2nd covid shot

39-Year-Old Mother Dies After 2nd Dose of Moderna Vaccine: Family BY SAMUEL ALLEGRI March 11, 2021 Updated: March 11, 2021 biggersmaller Print A 39-year-old healthy single mother from Utah died four days after taking a second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 1. According to local news channel KUTV, her family said that Kassidi Kurill, who was a surgical technician for plastic surgeons, “had more energy” than most people around her and was a happy person with no known health problems. “I didn’t really cry when my dad died. I cry a lot for her,” her father, Alfred Hawley, a former fighter pilot in the Air Force, told the outlet. “She was the one who promised to take care of me.” “She was seemingly healthy as a horse,” Hawley told Fox News. “She had no known underlying conditions.”
