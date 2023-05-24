“Utah woman found dead in Pennsylvania” today : Utah Woman’s Body Discovered in Pennsylvania on May 2nd

Posted on May 24, 2023

Pennsylvania State Police have identified a body found in a wooded area near Interstate 80 exit 123 as Ivana Meandzija, a woman from Utah. The victim was discovered on May 2 after construction workers spotted remains. An autopsy has been completed, but the results have not yet been released.

