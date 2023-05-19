Utah’s Legendary Dick Nourse Passes Away, Overcame Three Battles with Cancer including Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 1980

Dick Nourse: The Legend Who Defeated Cancer Three Times

Utah has lost a legend as beloved news anchor and sports commentator Dick Nourse passed away on September 5, 2021. But his legacy will live on forever as a fighter who beat cancer not once, not twice, but three times. He was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 1980, and he battled the disease with courage and determination.

The First Diagnosis

In 1980, Dick Nourse was at the peak of his career as a news anchor and sports commentator. He was a familiar face to Utah residents, and he had won numerous awards for his excellent journalism. However, his life took a dramatic turn when he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

He was only 41 years old at the time, and the news of his cancer diagnosis shocked the entire state. But Dick Nourse was not one to give up easily. He underwent intense chemotherapy and radiation treatments, and he emerged victorious. He beat cancer for the first time, and he returned to his job with renewed vigor.

The Second Diagnosis

However, cancer had not yet finished with Dick Nourse. In 1994, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, another devastating blow to his health. But once again, he showed remarkable resilience and determination. He underwent surgery and treatment, and he beat cancer for the second time.

Despite the challenges he faced, Dick Nourse continued to work as a news anchor and sports commentator, and he inspired countless Utah residents with his courage and strength. He became a symbol of hope for cancer patients and survivors everywhere.

The Third Diagnosis

Unfortunately, cancer returned for the third time in 2016. This time, Dick Nourse was diagnosed with lung cancer, and the prognosis was not good. But he refused to give up. He underwent surgery and treatment once again, and he fought cancer with all his might.

He remained positive and optimistic throughout his battle, and he continued to work as a news anchor and sports commentator. He even returned to the anchor desk just a few weeks after his surgery, showing his dedication to his job and his resilience in the face of adversity.

A Legacy of Courage and Determination

Dick Nourse’s battle with cancer was an inspiration to countless Utah residents and people all over the world. He showed that cancer can be beaten, and he proved that with determination, courage, and a positive attitude, anything is possible.

His legacy will live on forever, not just as a beloved news anchor and sports commentator, but as a fighter who never gave up. He will be remembered for his strength, his resilience, and his unwavering spirit in the face of adversity.

A Final Goodbye

Dick Nourse’s passing was a great loss to Utah and the world, but his memory will live on forever. He will always be remembered as a legend, a hero, and a true inspiration to all who knew him.

We say goodbye to a great man, but we also celebrate his life and his legacy. His courage and determination will continue to inspire us all, and his memory will remain in our hearts forever.

Rest in peace, Dick Nourse. Thank you for showing us what it means to be a true fighter.

1. Dick Nourse

2. Cancer survivor

3. Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

4. Utah legend

5. Three-time survivor