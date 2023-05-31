“Utkarsha Pawar girlfriend Ruturaj Gaikwad”: Who is Ruturaj Gaikwad’s girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar?

Wedding Bells Ringing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Player Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Ruturaj Gaikwad is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Utkarsha Amar Pawar, who is also a cricketer. Gaikwad, a 36-year-old right-handed batter, became a key player for CSK after his splendid performance with the bat in 2021 that helped the team lift the IPL trophy. He continued his good form in this season of IPL, scoring 590 runs in 16 matches at an average of 42.14 runs per match and a strike-rate of 147.50.

Little was known about Gaikwad’s girlfriend until the IPL 2023 final, where Utkarsha was seen alongside Ruturaj as he lifted the trophy. Not much is known about Utkarsha, except that she hails from Pune and plays domestic cricket for Maharashtra as a right-handed batter and right-arm medium-fast bowler. She started playing cricket at the age of 11 and is also a student of the Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences (INFS), Pune.

Ruturaj and Utkarsha’s wedding is expected to take place on June 3, 2023. However, Gaikwad will be on leave for his wedding, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Yashasvi Jaiswal as his replacement for the World Test Championship final against Australia, which starts on June 7 at The Oval in Australia.

Although Gaikwad has kept his relationship under wraps, Utkarsha was seen holding the IPL trophy with him and sitting with CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one of her pictures on social media. It is exciting news for CSK fans, who have been eagerly waiting for the wedding bells to ring for one of their favorite players.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s impressive performance in IPL 2021 and 2023 has made him one of the most sought-after players in the league. His fans are eagerly waiting to see him back in action after his wedding, hoping that he will continue his good form and help CSK lift more trophies in the future.

In conclusion, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s upcoming wedding with Utkarsha Amar Pawar has become the buzz of the town, and his fans cannot be happier for him. The wedding is expected to take place on June 3, and the couple will start a new chapter in their life. Meanwhile, CSK fans are waiting eagerly for Gaikwad to return to the field and continue his impressive performance for the team.

