Uttar Pradesh Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva Shot Dead in Police Custody in Lucknow

Lucknow gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva shot dead in police custody in Lucknow court premises : Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva shot dead in police custody in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Sanjeev Maheshwari, a notorious gangster from Uttar Pradesh, was shot dead in police custody on Wednesday. Maheshwari was a history-sheeter, with 24 cases against him in various districts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He was allegedly a shooter for the gang of jailed don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and had links with slain gangster Munna Bajrangi. Maheshwari had been convicted in only one case and was serving a life term in a Lucknow district jail. The killing comes after the recent deaths of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother while in police custody. The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has ordered a high-level probe into the case.

News Source : ThePrint

