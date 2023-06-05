Kamaljit Kaur : Uttarakhand: Woman dead, 5 others rescued as avalanche hits Atlakoti, Kamaljit Kaur identified as victim

A group of pilgrims were hit by an avalanche in Uttarakhand’s Atlakoti, resulting in the death of a woman and the rescue of five others. The incident occurred when a glacier fragment broke off on the Hemkund Sahib Yatra route on Sunday evening. A joint search and rescue operation by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) led to the recovery of the woman’s body, identified as Kamaljit Kaur. The yatra of Shri Hemkund Sahib was halted for two days earlier in the month due to snowfall and heavy rains. A ban on travel for children and elders above 60 years of age was also imposed.

News Source : Edited by Hritika Mitra

