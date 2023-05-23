“Uvalde school shooting accountability” today : A year after elementary school shooting, Uvalde community remains determined for accountability

Posted on May 23, 2023

A year after elementary school shooting, Uvalde community seeks accountability today 2023.
Families of the victims of the Sutherland Springs mass shooting in Texas remain frustrated by a lack of transparency and information from elected and police officials, according to Amna Nawaz. Although some investigations have been launched, no criminal charges have been filed. There is a divide in the community over how to handle gun violence, with gun rights highly valued in the area. Efforts to raise the purchase age limit for assault-style weapons failed in the state legislature.

News Source : PBS NewsHour

