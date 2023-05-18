“Uvalde school shooting activism” today : “Parents of 10-Year-Old Victim in Uvalde School Shooting Reflect on a Year of Advocacy”

1. #UvaldeSchoolShooting

Kim and Felix Rubio, the parents of 10-year-old Lexi who was killed in the Uvalde mass school shooting, have spent the year since the tragedy advocating for stricter gun control laws. In addition to their efforts to ban assault-style weapons in both their hometown and the nation’s capital, the Rubios have also spoken out about the need for better mental health resources and school safety measures. They have emphasized the importance of taking action to prevent future mass shootings and urged lawmakers to prioritize the safety of children and families.

The Rubios have also been vocal about their grief and the impact that Lexi’s death has had on their family. They have shared their story with the media and spoken at events to raise awareness about the devastating effects of gun violence. Despite their unimaginable loss, the Rubios have turned their pain into a powerful force for change, inspiring others to take action and advocating for a safer future for all.

