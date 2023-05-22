“Uvalde school shooting aftermath” today : Uvalde remains divided one year after a school shooting

Uvalde remains divided one year after a school shooting today 2023.

A year after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers, tensions remain high as families of victims call for greater gun control and police accountability, while others resist new restrictions. The community has become divided along fault lines that barely existed before the massacre, with some residents asking when the town can “start putting the shooting behind us” and move on. Ongoing investigations into the police response have also furthered the rifts.

News Source : US Today News

