“Uvalde school shooting aftermath” today : Uvalde Remains Divided One Year After School Shooting

Uvalde Remains Divided One Year After School Shooting today 2023.

The community of Uvalde, Texas, remains divided following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in which 19 children and two teachers were killed. The slow police response to the attack has led to disagreement over who should be fired, while debate continues over calls to restrict gun ownership. Rifts have grown between families of the victims, and between those who are in mourning and those who wish to move on. Investigations into the shooting and police response remain ongoing, while school administrators have come under criticism from some residents.

Read Full story : A Year After a School Shooting, Divisions Run Through Uvalde /

News Source : Edgar Sandoval,J. David Goodman,Tamir Kalifa

School shooting aftermath Uvalde community healing Gun violence impact on schools Coping with school trauma Building unity after tragedy