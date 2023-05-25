“Uvalde school shooting anniversary prayer vigil” today : 21 victims of Uvalde school shooting remembered through prayer vigils on one year anniversary

21 victims of Uvalde school shooting remembered through prayer vigils on one year anniversary today 2023.

The Uvalde community held two prayer vigils to remember the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting who died a year ago. The community came together to honor the victims and offer support to their families.

Read Full story : Prayer vigils held on one year date of Uvalde school shooting to honor 21 victims /

News Source : KSAT

Uvalde school shooting anniversary Prayer vigil for Uvalde shooting victims Honoring 21 victims of Uvalde school shooting Remembering Uvalde school shooting with prayer One year anniversary of Uvalde school shooting