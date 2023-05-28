“Uvalde school shooting anniversary” today : Anniversary of School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas

One Year Anniversary of School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas today 2023.

Families and loved ones in Uvalde, Texas marked the one-year anniversary of the Robb Elementary School shooting, where 19 children and two teachers were killed. A ceremony was held where butterflies were released, and a candlelight vigil was held. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended a White House memorial and called for action on gun control, as too many schools and everyday places have become “killing fields” in America.

Read Full story : UVALDE, TEXAS, MARKS ONE YEAR SINCE SCHOOL SHOOTING /

News Source : Richmond Times-Dispatch

