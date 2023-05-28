“Uvalde school shooting anniversary” today : Anniversary of School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas

“Uvalde school shooting anniversary” today : Anniversary of School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Posted on May 28, 2023

One Year Anniversary of School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas today 2023.
Families and loved ones in Uvalde, Texas marked the one-year anniversary of the Robb Elementary School shooting, where 19 children and two teachers were killed. A ceremony was held where butterflies were released, and a candlelight vigil was held. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended a White House memorial and called for action on gun control, as too many schools and everyday places have become “killing fields” in America.

News Source : Richmond Times-Dispatch

  1. Uvalde school shooting anniversary
  2. School safety measures in Uvalde
  3. Uvalde community healing after shooting
  4. Preventing school violence in Uvalde
  5. Remembering victims of Uvalde school shooting
Post Views: 12

Leave a Reply