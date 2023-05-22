“Uvalde school shooting anniversary” today : First anniversary of Uvalde school shooting commemorated

First anniversary of deadly school shooting in Uvalde observed today 2023.

The Uvalde school district in Texas is observing the first anniversary of a deadly shooting today, the last day of school before classes are cancelled for observance, respect, and safety. Increased safety measures are being taken for Friday night’s high school graduation, while Tuesday’s Uvalde City Council meeting has been cancelled out of respect for the victims and survivors.

Read Full story : Uvalde marks first anniversary since deadly school shooting /

News Source : audacy

