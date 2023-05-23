Uvalde school shooting anniversary today : One Year After Uvalde School Shooting, Students Start Summer Break

One Year After Uvalde School Shooting, Students Commence Summer Break today 2023.

In May 2022, a gunman entered Robb Elementary School and killed 19 students and two teachers in their classroom. This tragic incident was reported on by wfaa.com and the article was published on May 23, 2023.

Read Full story : Uvalde school shooting: Students begin summer break ahead of one-year mark /

News Source : wfaa.com

Uvalde school shooting anniversary School safety measures in Uvalde Impact of Uvalde school shooting on students Uvalde community response to school shooting Mental health support for Uvalde students after shooting