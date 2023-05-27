“Uvalde School Shooting Anniversary” today : One Year Later: Reflections on the Uvalde School Shooting

Reflecting on the Uvalde School Shooting: One year after the tragedy today 2023.

One year after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, parents of the victims are still waiting for justice and accountability. They feel that not enough has been done to prevent similar tragedies in the future and are disappointed in the lack of progress in the case.

Read Full story : Uvalde School Shooting: One year later /

News Source : SyFeed RSS Reader

Uvalde School Shooting anniversary School safety in Uvalde Remembering Uvalde School Shooting Gun violence prevention in schools Uvalde community healing after shooting