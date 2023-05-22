“Uvalde School Shooting Anniversary” today : Reflecting on the Uvalde School Shooting: One Year After the Tragedy

Reflecting on the Uvalde School Shooting: One Year On today 2023.

Uvalde City officials have requested for peace and privacy and urged people to hold events in their hometowns instead of traveling to Uvalde. The request comes after the recent influx of visitors to the city, resulting in overcrowding and traffic, and causing inconvenience to the locals.

Read Full story : Uvalde School Shooting: One Year Later /

News Source : NBCDFW Staff

Uvalde School Shooting Anniversary School Safety Measures Uvalde Community Healing After Uvalde Shooting School Shooting Prevention Strategies Uvalde Shooting Investigation Updates