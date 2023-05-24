Uvalde school shooting anniversary today : Reflecting on the Uvalde School Shooting: One Year Later, Families and Survivors Recall the Tragic Events

Families of Victims and Survivors Recall the Uvalde School Shooting, One Year After the Tragedy today 2023.

On May 24, 2022, an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, with an AR-15-style rifle, killing 19 students and two teachers. Survivors and families recall their experiences during the shooting, including 10-year-old Caitlyne Gonzales, who was watching a movie with her classmates in classroom 106 when the shooting began, and teacher Elsa Avila, who was shot in the abdomen while protecting her students. The gunman was killed by law enforcement officers 77 minutes after entering the school.

News Source : ABC7 New York

