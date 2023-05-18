“Uvalde school shooting anniversary” today : Remembering and Rebuilding: One Year After the Uvalde School Shooting

1. #UvaldeStrong

2. #CommunityRebuilds

3. #RememberingUvalde

4. #HealingTogether

5. #SchoolSafetyMatters

Kimberly Rubio began running three years ago, inspired by her fitness enthusiast mother. But now she runs to process the pain that lingers almost a year after a tragic mass shooting in her hometown of Uvalde, Texas, in which her daughter, Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio, was one of the 21 victims killed. Rubio says that running is the only time she allows herself to think about what happened that day, saying, “If there was somewhere I could go to escape this pain, I’d have already booked my flight.” A year after the shooting, families of the victims in Uvalde shared their stories for a special report by ABC’s “20/20,” documenting the long-term impacts on the community.

Parents of children who were just doors away from where the shooting unfolded said they are seeing how their families will never be the same. Children who survived the shooting have struggled with anxiety attacks and PTSD and are learning to cope with the aftermath. For teachers and students present at Robb Elementary that day, surviving has come with a wave of physical and emotional consequences. Arnie Reyes, a fourth-grade teacher last school year, was in his classroom with 11 students at Robb Elementary and was the only person to survive from that room. Reyes cited the struggles “not being a pill person to becoming one,” where medication and health checkups were his everyday routine. Reyes recognized this uneasiness is not surfaced intentionally by others when in public, but he hoped people now recognize it’s one of the difficulties survivors like him face.

Read Full story : A year after Uvalde school shooting, a community’s quest to remember and rebuild /

News Source : BRIAN MEZERSKI

1. Uvalde school shooting

2. Community rebuilding

3. School safety measures

4. Remembering victims

5. Healing after tragedy