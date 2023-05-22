“Uvalde school shooting anniversary” today : Uvalde still tense as one year passes since school shooting

Uvalde marks one year since school shooting, tension persists today 2023.

A public vigil will be held to honor the 19 children and two teachers killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a year ago. However, city officials have asked people to stay away from the city to give families privacy, while the nonprofit organization Lives Robbed is inviting people to pay their respects. Law enforcement has received criticism for its response to the shooting, and Texas lawmakers have been criticized for not addressing gun control. A candlelight vigil is set for Wednesday at the Uvalde Memorial Park Amphitheater.

Read Full story : Tension continues as Uvalde marks one year since school shooting /

News Source : Tisia Muzinga

Uvalde school shooting anniversary School safety in Uvalde Uvalde community healing Preventing school shootings Uvalde school shooting aftermath