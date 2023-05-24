Uvalde School Shooting: Survivors and Families Share Their Stories of May 24, 2022

Uvalde school shooting : Uvalde School Shooting: Survivors and Families Share Stories of May 24, 2022 Massacre that Killed 19 Students and 2 Teachers

On May 24, 2022, elementary school students in Uvalde, Texas experienced a tragic event that would change their lives forever. The day started off as a special one for the students at Robb Elementary, with an award ceremony celebrating their accomplishments that year. Ten-year-old Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio received the Citizen’s Award from her fourth-grade teacher and was praised for being a great person. However, later that morning, an 18-year-old gunman entered the school carrying an AR-15-style rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers. Survivors and families shared their experiences with ABC News, including students who were in a classroom watching a movie when the shooting started, teachers who protected their students and were wounded in the process, and parents who waited anxiously outside the school for news about their children. The gunman was eventually killed by law enforcement, but the tragedy left a lasting impact on the Uvalde community.

News Source : ABC30 Fresno

