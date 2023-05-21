“Uvalde school shooting” today : “Surviving Uvalde: A School Shooting Story – The Whole Account with Anderson Cooper (CNN Sunday May 21, 2023)” – A Remarkable TV Event

Surviving Uvalde: An Inside Look at a School Shooting on The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (Airing on CNN Sunday, May 21st, 2023): A Compelling Television Experience today 2023.

CNN’s Senior Crime and Justice Correspondent Shimon Prokupecz provides an exclusive look at the ongoing struggle for answers and justice in the May 2018 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The segment features never-released body cam footage and 911 audio of police breaching the classroom and rescuing children from the gunman. Despite hundreds of police officers responding to the shooting, only a small number have been held accountable, leaving many victims’ families without a full explanation of what happened. The segment airs on Sunday, May 21, 2023, on CNN.

News Source : Memorable TV – Episodes, News & More – What’s on TV and When

1. Anderson Cooper school shooting coverage

2. Surviving Uvalde: Insights from a school shooting

3. CNN’s in-depth reporting on Uvalde school shooting

4. Surviving Uvalde: Anderson Cooper’s exclusive coverage

5. The Whole Story on Uvalde school shooting: Anderson Cooper’s report