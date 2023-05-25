“Uvalde school shooting victims honored in Temple walk” today : Second Walk Honoring Uvalde School Shooting Victims Hosted by Temple Resident

Second Walk in Honor of Uvalde School Shooting Victims Organized by Temple Resident today 2023.

Daniel Chapin, founder of the Uvalde Foundation for Kids, will walk 21 miles to honour each life lost in last year’s Uvalde shooting. Chapin, who works full-time at Cracker Barrel, aims to raise funds for student scholarships and emergency aid in the event of school crises. Chapin was also a first responder who witnessed the Columbine High shooting.

Read Full story : Temple resident hosts 2nd walk honoring Uvalde school shooting victims /

News Source : 25 News KXXV and KRHD

Temple resident hosts Uvalde school shooting victim walk Second annual walk honors Uvalde school shooting victims Temple community gathers to honor Uvalde school shooting victims Uvalde school shooting victims remembered in Temple walk Temple resident advocates for Uvalde school shooting victims through annual walk