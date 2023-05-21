“Uvalde school shooting videos” today : Uvalde Parents Granted Access to Videos Depicting Children Fleeing School Shooting by CNN

Uvalde Parents Granted Access to Videos of Children Evading School Shooting by CNN today 2023.

CNN has released videos it obtained of officers’ responses to the 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and two teachers dead. The footage, which also included the reactions of survivors Khloie Torres, Jaydien Canizales and AJ Martinez, was part of a series of evidence that has not been publicly released by the police department or the city of Uvalde. District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee said she would not release anything until the investigation was finished, even as Mayor Don McLaughlin defied her request and released some officer footage.

News Source : Corbin Bolies

