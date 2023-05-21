“Uvalde school shooting videos” today : Uvalde Parents Provided Access to Videos of Children Evacuating School During Shooting, Reports CNN

Parents in Uvalde Granted Access to Videos of Children Evading School Shooting by CNN today 2023.

CNN has released footage of the 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, after law enforcement failed to provide clarity for the parents of survivors. The footage shows the responses of officers and the children, including Khloie Torres, Jaydien Canizales, and AJ Martinez, who were reached more than an hour after the shooting began. The shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead.

