Uvalde school shooting: What we haven’t learned

Uvalde school shooting: Few leaders held accountable for failures

A year after the Uvalde school shooting, there are still many unanswered questions and few leaders have been held accountable for the failures of that day. While we have learned some important lessons, what we haven’t learned is just as critical. The shooting itself was a heinous act, with the shooter barricading himself in a fourth-grade classroom and firing over 140 rounds, resulting in the deaths of 21 people. However, what didn’t happen on May 24th made the situation even worse. Police were on the scene within minutes, but it took over an hour for anyone to confront the shooter. The failures of law enforcement that day cost precious time and possibly lives.

Despite a school safety bill being passed, there is still much work to be done. The legislature removed language that would have required every school in Texas to have an armed school resource officer, and a bill to raise the age limit to purchase a rifle to 21 did not pass. Only five officers have been held accountable for their actions that day, and state authorities have yet to take responsibility.

There are many questions that still need to be answered, such as why the doors outside and inside the school were not locked, why officers failed to confront the gunman immediately, and how the shooter was able to acquire two guns and hundreds of rounds of ammo. The Texas House committee report revealed that there were dozens of warning signs, yet no one intervened.

The ongoing pain and agony of the victims’ families is compounded by the fact that there are still so many unanswered questions. It is time for state leaders to demand more and better, to address the failures of command, and to release all available information from that day. Gun-owners’ defense that “a good guy with a gun stops a bad guy with a gun” was shattered by the Uvalde shooting, and it is clear that there is still much work to be done to prevent future tragedies.

News Source : The Fort Worth Star-Telegram Editorial Board

