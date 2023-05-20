Uvalde shooter : Uvalde Shooter Salvador Ramos Kills 19 Children and 2 Teachers in Robb Elementary School Massacre

The Uvalde Shooter: Salvador Ramos Kills 19 Students and 2 Teachers in Deadliest School Shooting Since Sandy Hook

The Uvalde shooter, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was killed by law enforcement officers after he opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, 2022. He had no prior criminal record but had purchased two assault rifles along with 375 rounds of ammunition just days before the shooting. Ramos had a troubled childhood, with a history of mental health problems and a strained relationship with his family. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, but a report by Texas officials suggested that his “desire for notoriety and fame” may have been a driving factor. He killed 19 children and two teachers before being killed by law enforcement officers in a shootout. The shooting has reignited the debate over gun control in the United States and serves as a poignant reminder of the grave consequences of gun violence.

News Source : Alaguvelan M

