“Uvalde Softball” today : Uvalde Softball Team Bounces Back after Tragic School Shooting

Uvalde Softball Team Bounces Back After a School Shooting today 2023.

The Uvalde Explosion is a travel softball team that was launched to help young players process their grief after losing close friends, teammates, and teachers in last year’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. Callie Sánchez, an 11-year-old softball player fell in love with catching when she was just 10 years old and plays for the team. ESPN followed the team for six months to understand what it means to attempt to move forward from the tragedy. The team has helped the girls regain their confidence and bond over moments like passing around glitter gel before each game.

Read Full story : Uvalde Softball Team Recovers from School Shooting /

News Source : GVS SPORTS

Uvalde School Shooting Recovery Softball Team Success Story Building Resilience through Sports Overcoming Trauma with Sports Community Healing through Athletics.