Uvalde, Texas school shooting: 19 students and 2 teachers killed in deadliest mass shooting at a U.S. grade school since Sandy Hook, gunman Salvador Ramos killed in shootout with law enforcement at scene

Uvalde mass shooting : Uvalde, Texas Mass Shooting: 19 Students and 2 Teachers Killed, Suspect Salvador Ramos Dead in Shootout with Law Enforcement

One year has passed since the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers lost their lives on May 24, 2022. This tragedy was the deadliest at a U.S. grade school since the Sandy Hook shooting almost a decade earlier and the deadliest in Texas history. The shooter, Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old, was later killed in a shootout with law enforcement at the scene. Family members shared photos and names of the victims on social media before authorities formally identified them. The last victim, Layla Salazar, was buried in Uvalde, while Uziyah Garcia was buried in his hometown of San Angelo. Two days after the shooting, Irma Garcia’s husband, Joe, collapsed and died from a heart attack after dropping off flowers at her memorial. The couple, who would have been married for 25 years the month after the shooting, were buried together and left behind four children.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, 11 children, two adults, and three law enforcement officers were also injured in the shooting. One of those injured was 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo, who testified in a U.S. House committee hearing that she had smeared her friend’s blood on her and went into “survival mode” after seeing her classmates and teacher shot to death.

The police response sparked outrage and investigations for months following the shooting, including from the Texas Legislature, the Justice Department, and Congress. The Texas State University’s Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center released an initial report in July 2022, alleging several missed opportunities to engage or stop the gunman before he entered the school. The report was later disputed by Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, who said that no Uvalde police officer saw the gunman prior to him entering the school or had any opportunity to take a shot at him.

The aftermath of the shooting resulted in only a handful of people being fired or resigning. The Uvalde CISD police chief, Pete Arredondo, was criticized for his decisions during the shooting. DPS Director Steve McCraw told a Texas Senate committee that officers did not need rifles to advance and that while risky, officers were less likely to die and get hurt than the children.

Read Full story : Uvalde marks one year since deadly Robb Elementary mass shooting /

News Source : FOX 7 Austin

Robb Elementary shooting anniversary Uvalde school shooting anniversary Remembering the victims of Robb Elementary shooting School safety measures in Uvalde Commemorating the tragedy at Robb Elementary