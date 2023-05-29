“Uzbekistan investment promotion”: Improving Collaboration with Uzbekistan Investment Promotion Agency through QC Reviews

Qatar Chamber Reviews Bilateral Cooperation with Uzbekistan

Meeting Overview

The Qatar Chamber (QC) recently held a meeting to review bilateral cooperation with the Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Ali Saeed Bu Sherbak Al Mansouri, the Assistant General Manager for Governmental Relations & Committees Affairs at the Qatar Chamber, and Murat Mirzaev, the Director of the Investment Promotion Agency of Uzbekistan, discussed economic and commercial cooperation, investment climate and opportunities, and investment attractive sectors for investment.

Importance of Developing Trade Exchange

During the meeting, Al Mansouri emphasized the importance of developing trade exchange between Qatar and Uzbekistan. He pointed out the possibility of organizing a joint business forum between the two countries to review opportunities for cooperation and partnerships. Al Mansouri also expressed the interest of Qatari businessmen in exploring investment opportunities in Uzbekistan.

Investment Opportunities in Uzbekistan

Director Mirzaev assured Qatari investors of a warm welcome in Uzbekistan, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, industry, tourism, mining, energy, textiles, and food processing. He noted that the Investment Promotion Agency of Uzbekistan has developed a single window to facilitate doing business, helping investors find local partners, and promoting investment and business climate in the country.

Mutual Investments and Commercial Partnerships

Both officials discussed the possibility of enhancing mutual investments and establishing commercial partnerships between the private sectors in Qatar and Uzbekistan. They also highlighted the investment attractive sectors for investment and ways to expand investment opportunities.

Conclusion

The meeting between the Qatar Chamber and the Investment Promotion Agency of Uzbekistan was a productive discussion on opportunities for economic and commercial cooperation, investment climate and opportunities, and investment attractive sectors for investment. The possibility of organizing a joint business forum between the two countries was also discussed, highlighting the interest of Qatari businessmen to explore investment opportunities in Uzbekistan. The Investment Promotion Agency of Uzbekistan assured Qatari investors of a warm welcome and support in doing business in the country.

News Source : thepeninsulaqatar

Source Link :QC reviews enhancing cooperation with Uzbekistan Investment Promotion Agency/