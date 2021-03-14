V. Nigel Taylor aka Vladimir Snape Death – Obituary : RT @TeaAndAbsinthe: It is with a heavy heart that we tell you of the passing of our dear friend V. Nigel Taylor aka Vladimir Sna…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @TeaAndAbsinthe: It is with a heavy heart that we tell you of the passing of our dear friend V. Nigel Taylor aka Vladimir Snape We remember his help at DragonCon, many silly room parties amazing talent and most importantly his kind and gracious heart Rest well

Wands up everyone and f*ck cancer /*



