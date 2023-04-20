Va State Trooper Death – Obituary News : Tragic Accident Claims the Life of Virginia State Trooper

Tragic Accident Claims the Life of Virginia State Trooper.

Virginia State Trooper Dies in the Line of Duty

On Thursday, May 13th, 2021, tragedy struck the Virginia State Police as they lost one of their own. Master Trooper Jesse A. Compton, 39, was killed while on duty on I-95 in Sussex County.

The unfortunate incident occurred when Master Trooper Compton was assisting with a crash investigation at around 7:45 pm. Reports suggest that a tractor-trailer lost control and crashed into his patrol car, which ultimately led to his untimely death.

Master Trooper Compton had served the Virginia State Police for over 11 years, stationed with the Richmond Division as a member of the Community Engagement Team. The loss of such a dedicated public servant has left deep wounds in both the Virginia State Police and the community he served.

Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, expressed his condolences in a statement to the press. He said, “Trooper Compton was a dedicated public servant who put his life on the line every day to make Virginia safer. His sense of duty, his commitment and his professionalism will be missed. Our hearts and prayers are with his family, friends, and department as they grieve this tremendous loss.”

Master Trooper Compton’s death is a reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face daily while serving their communities. Traffic accidents remain a leading cause of fatalities for law enforcement officers. In 2020, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund reported that 264 officers were killed in the line of duty, with traffic-related incidents accounting for 43% of those deaths.

As a society, we must take measures to ensure the safety of our law enforcement officers while they do their jobs. This can be achieved through better training, improved equipment, and stronger laws to protect them.

The loss of Master Trooper Compton is a significant setback for the Virginia State Police and the community he served. His commitment to service, professionalism, and dedication will continue to inspire and guide those who follow in his footsteps.