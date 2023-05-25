Is it Time for the Luv Doc to Take a Vacation?

Dear Luv Doc,

Have you ever taken a vacation? I’ve been reading your genius output for years and can’t recall a week your wise counsel was never there! What would happen if you took one now and an AI was sitting in your chair? Would I notice? Would your bosses notice? If your paychecks kept coming would that be the classic definition of a win-win? – JGP

Thank you for your kind words and your curiosity about my vacation habits. As the Luv Doc, I truly appreciate your support and loyalty over the years.

What Happens When the Luv Doc Goes on Vacation?

To answer your question, while I haven’t taken a vacation yet, I assure you that the column would continue even if I were to step away temporarily. In the event of a vacation, The Austin Chronicle would make arrangements for a suitable replacement to ensure that the weekly “Luv Doc” column remains consistent and engaging for readers like yourself.

Although an AI might sit in my chair during my absence, efforts would be made to maintain the same level of wit and wisdom that you’ve come to expect. As for the noticeability of my absence, it would ultimately depend on how well the temporary replacement captures the essence of the Luv Doc’s writing style. While the goal would be to maintain continuity, there might be subtle differences that attentive readers like you could pick up on. However, rest assured that The Austin Chronicle and its readers are important to me, and I would strive to ensure a seamless transition.

The Financial Aspect of the Luv Doc’s Vacation

Regarding the financial aspect, if my paychecks were to continue during the vacation period, it could indeed be seen as a win-win situation. The readers would continue to enjoy the column, and I would have the opportunity to recharge and return with fresh perspectives to share.

Once again, I truly appreciate your support and your interest in the inner workings of the “Luv Doc” column. Rest assured, whether I take a vacation or not, The Austin Chronicle and its readers are always on my mind, and I strive to provide the best advice and entertainment possible.

Warm regards,

The Luv Doc

Relationship advice Humorous columns Travel writing Vacation planning Life advice

News Source : AustinChronicle

Source Link :The Luv Doc: A Vacation: The classic definition of a win-win – Columns/