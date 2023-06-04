“Vacation Sleep”: Tips for Better Well-Being: Sleeping Well During Vacation

How to Use Technology to Sleep Well on Vacation

When you go on vacation, your usual sleep routine can be disrupted by a variety of factors outside your control. Noise from neighbors, traffic, or early sunrises can all impact your sleep quality. However, with a little preparation and the right technology, you can maintain your sleep hygiene and well-being on your next vacation.

Bring Your Bedtime Routine on Vacation With You

Maintaining a consistent bedtime routine is essential for regulating your sleep-wake cycle, or circadian rhythm. Keeping your circadian rhythm happy by sticking to your usual bedtime routine will help you fall and stay asleep on vacation, reduce stress, and aid peaceful sleep. To help you track your sleep, you can use sleep tracker apps like Sleep Cycle, which analyzes your sleep and wakes you up gently in the morning.

Adapt Your Bedtime Routine to Match Vacation Daylight Hours

If your vacation destination has different daylight hours than your usual routine, you can adjust your sleep hours to match the sunrise and sunset. Weather apps, smartwatch features, and websites can tell you when the sun rises and sets in your location. Matching your bedtime routine to the sunrise can help you get sunlight on your face, boost your energy naturally, and kickstart your circadian rhythm.

Try a Smart Sleep Mask to Block Out Unexpected Light on Vacation

If you want to sleep in past an early sunrise, a smart sleeping mask can help prevent light from waking you and keep your eyes protected and moist. Smart sleep masks can include audio functions, light therapy, and weighted features to help you sleep better on vacation.

Block Out Unwanted Vacation Noise with Ear Plugs and Soundscapes

Late-night and early-morning noises can disrupt your sleep on vacation, so using soothing white noise apps, sleep playlists, or audiobooks can help you fall asleep. You can also use sleeping headphones or earbuds designed for comfort in bed, noise cancelation, and easy touch controls to help you block out unwanted noise.

Soothe Vacation Anxiety with Meditation

Anxiety can cause sleep disturbances and disrupt your sleep on vacation. To combat travel anxiety, take a meditation app with you like Headspace, which helps users address stress and anxiety.

In conclusion, using technology to maintain your sleep hygiene and well-being on vacation is easy with a little preparation. By bringing your bedtime routine with you, adapting to daylight hours, blocking out unwanted light and noise, and soothing anxiety with meditation, you can enjoy a restful and rejuvenating vacation.

