“vacation spots”: Ranking the Top 10 Vacation Destinations Worldwide

LGBT Holidays: New York City Tops The List

It is June and that means it is officially Pride month! If you’re looking for vacation spots that will offer you a good time while also keeping you safe, here are some recommendations. Recently, a prominent travel agency called Planet Cruise released a ranking listing the best spots for LGBT holidays in 2023. It analysed and took into consideration various aspects like whether same-sex marriage is legal in the region, the number of gay/lesbian-centered bars available in the area and whether same-sex couples can adopt.

New York City Takes the Top Spot

According to the list released by Planet Cruise, the top LGBT holiday spot is New York City. It didn’t score the highest in safety index; however, the city has legalised both, same-sex marriage as well as adoption. According to the list, NYC also has the highest number of lgbtq+ bars. That is why the city ranked the highest.

According to an article published by the Time Out New York, the city has way more lgbtq+ bars than mentioned in the list. Apart from that, the city also frequently hosts a number of pride-related events and locations like historical monuments, queer-centric fine-dining places, weekly drag brunches, sapphic events, etc.

Top 10 Gaycation Spots Around the World

The list by Planet Cruise ranked 20 best cities around the world for a queer-holiday. Here are the top 10 of these:

New York City, USA London, UK Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Manchester, UK Amsterdam, Netherlands Madrid, Spain Paris, France São Paulo, Brazil Buenos Aires, Argentina Brussels, Belgium

Out of the above, Amsterdam scored 373, the highest on the safety index. It has legalised marriage and adoption for same-sex couples but it only has 17 lgbt+ bars, according to the list.

If you had to plan a queer-friendly vacation, where would you wanna go first? Let us know in the comments below!

News Source : Curly Tales

Source Link :Top 10 Vacay Spots Around The World Ranked/