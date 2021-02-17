Val Carr Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Woodland Park Mayor Val Carr has died following a roughly 2 month battle with COVID19..

Woodland Park Mayor Val Carr has died following a roughly 2 month battle with COVID19., according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1980 Woodland Park, CO.

Our prayers to the family of Val Carr. Val was a huge supporter of the Veteran Community and attended many of our and the Legions events. He will be missed.

Jim Pfaff

A well-written call for principled unity written by my dear friend Val Carr after the election last year.

———–

I am hopeful tonight’s election results reflect the country I have loved my whole life and given us all the opportunity for success based on our individual natural rights and efforts.

Rugged independence has been the hallmark of our Republic and my personal legacy from my ancestors who have been here since before the original Revolution on both sides of my heritage. I am reading the Federalist Papers a bit at a time and am always amazed at the level of unbelievable insight and foresight our founders had.

I am hopeful we can all come together in the coming days and find a way to put down the pitchforks of polarization that have invaded our civil society. I am hopeful mostly, but a realist always.

Those among you that are driven by vengeance and not by principle are limiting your potential for making this a better world. Let’s find basic truths that are universal, if possible, and work on those as our basis for building that future we may be proud to claim.

As for me, I thought my generation rid the world of sexism, racism, and made equal opportunity a given. How did we ever come back to those being in any thought process of exclusion again!? If you are like me and I know most of you are, then we have a battle to resist with all our might these dividing absurdities that seek to divide us instead of unite us.

I choose unity of principled life and liberty, not bending to the dividers in our midst!

Be well and please say hello if you see me around town.

Mayor Val Carr/