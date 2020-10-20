Val Curtis Death – Dead : Val Curtis Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Professor Val Curtis has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

So,sorry to hear of Professor Val Curtis' passing . Her contribution to global health research was immense. Her article in Guardian earlier this yr was scathing incitement of consequences of underfunding our NHS – lets not forget her words. Condolences to her family and friends https://t.co/YQdtkYYazE — Heather Ferguson (@drheatherferg) October 20, 2020

Tributes

Rest in peace my dear colleague Professor Val Curtis. You touched so many lives and made the world a better place. We will miss you. https://t.co/0JCddjtFmZ — Professor James Logan (@ProfJamesLogan) October 20, 2020

This is with great sadness that I have learned that Professor Val Curtis has passed away. Val was an incredible colleague full of energy and ideas, a real source of inspiration and humour. We will follow your paths for generations! https://t.co/fDqUHyvtmJ @LSHTM — Blanchet Karl (@BlanchetKarl) October 20, 2020