Vale Giuseppe Rotunno Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Vale Giuseppe Rotunno has Died.

Vale Giuseppe Rotunno has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.

Vale Giuseppe Rotunno, who has passed away at 97 according to European outlets. A DOP with even a quarter of his credits would be considered legendary; WHITE NIGHTS, THE LEOPARD, AMARCORD, ALL THAT JAZZ. He even worked in Melbourne for ON THE BEACH. https://t.co/2igQS0zMpT

Melbourne Cinémathèque @MelbCteq Vale Giuseppe Rotunno, who has passed away at 97 according to European outlets. A DOP with even a quarter of his credits would be considered legendary; WHITE NIGHTS, THE LEOPARD, AMARCORD, ALL THAT JAZZ. He even worked in Melbourne for ON THE BEACH.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.