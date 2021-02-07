Vale Giuseppe Rotunno Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Vale Giuseppe Rotunno has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021
Vale Giuseppe Rotunno has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.
Vale Giuseppe Rotunno, who has passed away at 97 according to European outlets. A DOP with even a quarter of his credits would be considered legendary; WHITE NIGHTS, THE LEOPARD, AMARCORD, ALL THAT JAZZ. He even worked in Melbourne for ON THE BEACH. https://t.co/2igQS0zMpT
— Melbourne Cinémathèque (@MelbCteq) February 7, 2021
Melbourne Cinémathèque @MelbCteq Vale Giuseppe Rotunno, who has passed away at 97 according to European outlets. A DOP with even a quarter of his credits would be considered legendary; WHITE NIGHTS, THE LEOPARD, AMARCORD, ALL THAT JAZZ. He even worked in Melbourne for ON THE BEACH.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.