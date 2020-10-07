Vale Professor Michael Quinlan Death – Dead : Michael Quinlan Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Vale Professor Michael Quinlan has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 6, 2020.
” angelapownall on Twitter: “A legend of medicine in WA and a caring doctor to thousands of people has died. Vale Professor Michael Quinlan @westaustralian ”
A legend of medicine in WA and a caring doctor to thousands of people has died. Vale Professor Michael Quinlan @westaustralian https://t.co/9C6OCPwRg2
— angelapownall (@angelapownall) October 7, 2020
