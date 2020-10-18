Valerie Hickman Death – Dead : Valerie Hickman Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Valerie Hickman has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 18, 2020.

Tina McIntire-McQuiston 1 hr · Fly high Valerie. You are with your brother now. Please keep the Hickman’s in your prayers. Both kids gone at very young ages. My heart is totally broken and I’m asking myself why.

Lauren Alton wrote

Everyone please pray for Valerie’s family & The Brown family ❤️ it hurts my heart to watch these families struggle again.

Grant will be up there waiting on you at the beautiful gates of Heaven 👼🏼

You’ve got to be one of the most beautiful angels that place has ever seen.

Letisha Corson wrote

Prayers to the Hickman family! Can’t even imagine what they are going through! Another beautiful soul taken too soon! Rest In Peace sweet girl! Give your brother hugs for us up in Heaven